Neil McCann insists ex-Inverness defender Josh Meekings is only training with Dundee – and there has been no offer to join the Dens Park side.

The 24-year-old was pictured watching the Dark Blues from the stands in the 2-0 win over Buckie Thistle at the weekend.

He was snapped wearing a Dundee FC-badged coat, alongside Tom Hateley, sparking rumours of a deal.

A similar picture was shared on social media of the player in full Dundee training gear outside the ground.

Despite the rumours, McCann has no plans of offering a deal at the moment.

He said: “Josh is in doing a wee bit in terms of letting the kid get the use of some facilities because he’s friendly with Vinny (James Vincent) and Danny (Williams) and other boys.

“We gave him a jacket, everybody got excited saying he was a Dundee player.

“I’ve not spoken to him about signing.

“I would love to add the quality of a player like Josh Meekings but that’s not even on the table yet.”