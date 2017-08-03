Dundee captain Darren O’Dea has described manager Neil McCann as the “most competitive” person he has ever met.

And the 30-year-old defender believes the former Dundee, Hearts, Rangers and Scotland winger’s demanding nature bodes well for the upcoming Ladbrokes Premiership season.

Irishman O’Dea, whose team kick off their top-flight league campaign at home to Ross County on Saturday, said: “He is probably the most competitive person I have ever come across.

“That’s something he is trying to instil into the players and has done already but it will still keep coming.

“As a manager he is very demanding, which is good. He expects nothing less than winning. That is probably down to his own career as a player.

“It’s something I hope does rub off on everyone. He reminds you every day about winning.

“Every day he demands really high standards and if we fall even slightly below them it’s unacceptable. Everyone is buying into that.

“We are quietly confident we can have a really good season, both in the cups and the league.”