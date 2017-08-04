Ross County assistant manager Bill Dodds has branded Neil McCann an “angry wee man”.

Dodds was speaking in jovial fashion ahead of tomorrow’s SPFL Premiership opener at Dens Park, calling out his former room-mate at both Rangers and Scotland.

The former Dundee and Dundee United striker began his interview on Sky Sports by saying: “He [McCann] has been a great player, who has just taken up the management role.

“He’s an angry wee man as well. I used to room it with him at Rangers and Scotland.”

Dodds continued the interview about McCann in a more serious tone, adding: “if he’s got that relentless desire that I’m sure he has to go and win football matches like he did as a player then they’ll be ready.”

The 48-year-old also commented on Dundee’s performance in Sunday’s derby: “I watched them at the weekend and they were excellent so it’ll be a tough game.”

County manager Jim McIntyre also gave his thoughts before the opening game of the season, reflecting on his transfer business:” We’re pleased with the work done over the summer, we’ve signed some good players.”

The ex-Dundee United and Reading striker continued: “We were obviously disappointed to lose Boyce but we now have four strikers to replace that goal scoring void.”

County have added for United loanees Thomas Mikkelesen, Jim O’Brien and Billy Mckay to their squad over summer, as well as Sean Kelly and Jamie Lindsay arriving at Victoria Park.

Tomorrow’s league opener kicks off at 3pm at Dens Park.

McCann responded to Dodd’s retort saying: “That’s pot calling the kettle black.”