Dundee manager McPake laughs off claims he was involved in ‘bar room brawl’

Dundee gaffer James McPake has laughed off claims made on social media that he was involved in a bar room brawl in the city on Sunday night.

James came on as a substitute in Greg Kirk’s testimonial match at Lochee United as part of a Dundee XI alongside coach Gary Irvine on Sunday afternoon before heading for a drink later on.

He said: “The stuff on Monday morning was ridiculous. I had a beer after a testimonial game and that was it.

“I had my wife texting me saying asking if I was alright? She was up at 3.30am with a baby.

“My sister had also been texting her asking if anything had happened. My mum is not on social media but she will also end up hearing from somebody else.

“She’ll say people aren’t going to write it if it wasn’t true! But it wasn’t!”

He added: “It is good for some stuff but I have also seen the other side of social media – I deleted Twitter when I was a player at Hibs.

“I know the players will say they are big enough and strong enough to go out and on the pitch and take stick when they haven’t been great at times but social media is not just about the players, it is about family and friends as well.

“I feel for the younger players coming through now.

“Everyone knows when you have had a bad game and the likes of Ryan Christie doesn’t need 50,000 tweeting to tell him that!

“It is part of everyday life and it gives people a platform to hide behind a keyboard.

“That is the bad side although I also accept there is also a good side to it.

“There can be levelled opinions out there and the likes of Declan McDaid can take a lot out of it after his goal at the weekend.

“I’m not sure I really like it.”