Dundee manager James McPake denies homophobic abuse charge

Dundee Football Club manager James McPake and former teammate Gary Irvine will stand trial over allegations of homophobic abuse and assault in a city pub.

The pair today appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to plead not guilty to the charges against them.

They were granted bail and are scheduled to stand trial in February.

Prosecutors allege that the offences took place on October 6 at The Braes, Perth Road on the same day they were involved in a testimonial match against Lochee United as part of a Dundee XI.

Forfar Athletic player Irvine, 34, denies headbutting a man on the face to his injury.

McPake, 35, is charged with behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm by making an offensive remark of a homophobic nature towards the alleged victim and another man.

It is alleged that the offence was aggravated by prejudice relating to sexual orientation

McPake and Irvine, whose addresses were given as care of Dundee Football Club, spoke only to confirm their names before pleas of not guilty were tendered on their behalf by solicitor David Duncan.

Sheriff John Rafferty fixed a trial for February with an pre-trial hearing due to take place in the same month.

McPake became permanent manager of Dundee in the summer with his team currently sitting third in the Scottish Championship.

Irvine spent six seasons with the Dark Blues before making the move to Station Park in the summer.

He quit his role as assistant manager last month to make way for former Dundee boss Barry Smith.

After the pair were charged, a Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm two men, aged 35 and 34, have been charged in connection with an alleged disturbance at The Braes public house on Perth Road in Dundee around 11.30pm on Sunday, October 8.”

Both Dundee and Forfar said the clubs were aware of the allegations but declined to comment.