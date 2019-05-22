Dundee manager: Inverness Caley Thistle’s John Robertson emerges as surprise candidate for job as Dens Park chiefs draw up shortlist

Inverness Caley Thistle’s John Robertson has emerged as a surprise candidate for the manager’s job at Dundee.

It’s understood the 54-year-old is on the short list of possible new bosses that’s now been drawn up by the Dens Park board.

Also on it is caretaker boss James McPake and at least two others who are under consideration.

Until now Hearts legend Robertson has not been listed among the contenders to succeed Jim McIntyre, who was sacked at the beginning of last week.

But he does meet the criteria Dark Blues managing director John Nelms has previously listed as being desirable for anyone taking over the hot seat at Dens.

In a managerial career stretching back over 16 years and taking in two spells at Inverness as well as periods at Hearts, Ross County, Livingston, Derry City and East Fife, he’s been in charge of 370 games and won 42% of them.

He also knows the current Championship inside out having been in charge of ICT for the past two campaigns.

And despite a shoestring budget in the Highlands, he guided them to the play-offs this season, beating Ayr United at the quarter-final stage before exiting to Dundee United last week and reaching the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

If Dundee do make a firm move to get his services, they’d need permission from Caley Thistle to approach him and also have to be prepared to pay compensation, though it’s believed that would not be outside the spending power of American owner Tim Keyes.

Robertson does have a minor Dundee connection. In 1998, he had a four-game loan spell at Dens, scoring one goal before returning to Hearts where he was an unused sub in their Scottish Cup win that season.

It could still be that McPake remains a more attractive option.

Although he does not meet Nelms’ criteria, for at least a couple of years now he’s been viewed by the Dens hierarchy as a potential future manager and that view of him has only been strengthened by the way he’s stepped up to take over from McIntyre, albeit on a temporary basis.

Ironically, McPake knows Robertson well from his time playing under him at Livi.