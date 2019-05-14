Dundee manager: Ian McCall, Jim Goodwin and David Hopkin fancied to replace Jim McIntyre

Ian McCall, Jim Goodwin and David Hopkin have emerged as strong candidates to succeed Jim McIntyre as Dundee’s fourth manager in just over two years.

And as the Tele has revealed, former Liverpool star Charlie Adam would be interested in a player-manager role at Dens – something that would not appeal to veteran striker Kenny Miller.

But while the track record of the men on that list make them ideal candidates to manage the Dark Blues, as they seek to escape the Championship next season, the club’s owners may also consider a change of direction when to comes to their next team boss.

Having led Ayr United to the Premiership promotion play-offs in their first season back in the second tier, that McCall’s name should be linked can come as no surprise.

Within minutes of the Honest Men losing their quarter-final final at Inverness on Saturday, he expressed his desire to manage in the Premiership again one day.

The 54-year-old, who had a spell in the top flight when he was in charge at Dundee United over a decade ago, had hoped to get there with Ayr.

There is no question, however, that if the chance of the Dundee job did arise, he would be very interested.

With Dundee fans expressing unease over McIntyre’s strong United connection, the fact McCall is a former Tangerines boss could be a stumbling block, though he did have a spell as a player at Dens.

And his experience of the Championship with the likes of Ayr, Partick Thistle, Falkirk and Queen of the South makes him a strong candidate.

He’s also been on Dundee’s list of possible managers in the past and was close to becoming gaffer in 2010, only for a late change of mind saw Gordon Chisholm appointed.

Were Dee bosses Tim Keyes and John Nelms to decide to go for a rising star in the Scottish game, then Goodwin would be very much in their thoughts. He lacks experience but the 37-year-old former St Mirren hard man has been highly impressive in his first managerial job at Alloa.

He led the Wasps to promotion to the Championship last season and despite being the only part-time club in the division, steered them above the relegation places.

Unlike his image as a player, he did so via a brand of attractive passing football.

Hopkin got Livingston up last year and that has to put him in contention as well.

Adam’s love of the club and Miller already being on the books put them in the frame but it’s understood Miller has no interest in the job.

Having seen three Scottish managers in Paul Hartley, Neil McCann and now McIntyre fail, the owners may decide it is time to look elsewhere for their new team leader.

The instant success Paul Heckingbottom has had since arriving at Hibs in February could see them look south of the border for a solution to what has become a regular problem for them.

They could also look further afield and appoint a foreign boss.

Recent Hall of Fame inductee Morten Weighorst has a impressive managerial record in his homeland Denmark and is currently looking for work.

And if the decision to change bosses coming in the final days of the season appears to give them time to consider the next move, that’s a false impression.

Dundee only have around eight first-team squad members under contract for next season, making finding a boss a matter of urgency.

Pre-season is only a month away, the start of next term only two, and with the work that’s needing done, the Americans will have to move quickly.