Dundee management contender David Hopkin appointed boss of Morton

David Hopkin has taken over as manager of Morton to end Dundee fans’ hopes that he would replace the sacked Jim McImtyre.

Former Livingston boss Hopkin was ranked second in an online Tele poll following the sacking of McIntyre on Sunday.

Hopkin, who picked up 75 of 650 votes, was believed to have been interested in the vacant Dens Park post.

But Morton today announced the 48-year-old had signed a three-year contract with the club.

Greenock-born Hopkin returns to Cappielow for a fourth time after two separate spells as a player and a period on the backroom staff that saw him serve as development squad coach, interim manager, and assistant.

Chairman Crawford Rae said: “Attracting David back to the club is a massive coup for us, especially when he has been offered so many positions since leaving Livingston.

“David is a phenomenal coach and we are delighted that he will be working to further develop our home-grown talent while building a squad that will hopefully bring absent supporters back to Cappielow.

“David knows that it will take time to build and mould his team for the future, which is why we are both delighted to commit to a three-year term.

“This will provide the stability that we consider vital as we look to build a strong foundation upon which we can take the club forward and give us a chance of taking this fine club back to the top flight.

“I firmly believe we are seeing the dawn of a new era for the club and look forward to working with our management team, players, and our supporters to bring success back to Morton FC. Let Morton club together.”

After making his Morton debut aged 19 in 1989, he went on to earn a £350,000 move to Chelsea in September 1992 before returning to Sinclair Street after a decade down south, making a total of 58 appearances.

Since leaving his Cappielow coaching role in 2015, Hopkin has managed Livingston, memorably guiding the West Lothian outfit from League One to the Scottish Premiership in two seasons, along with a spell at Bradford City.