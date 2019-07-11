Dundee manage win against Blackpool as players look to Raith Rovers tie

Dundee head into Saturday’s season opener at Raith Rovers on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 victory over English League One side Blackpool.

Just as the Dark Blues took on Nottingham Forest last Tuesday in new manager Sabri Lamouchi’s first game as manager, they faced a Tangerines side led by former Leeds and Sunderland boss Simon Grayson in his debut in the dugout.

And, for much of the contest, it was the visitors’ greater size and strength that told.

The Dark Blues, however, stood up to the test and kept a clean sheet with Andrew Nelson’s 41st-minute winner a just reward for the frontman’s endeavour.

Boss James McPake started with three central defenders, Jordan McGhee and Jordon Forster either side of club skipper Josh Meekings with Paul McGowan in behind strikers Andrew Nelson and Craig Curran.

The Dens gaffer also switched dugouts, taking up residence in the former away team bench in front of a decent home support of 2,405.

And the home side started the brighter as McGowan flashed a 20-yarder over the bar within three minutes.

The defence was called into action before the 10-minute mark as the imposing Armand Gnanduillet backed into Forster before toeing the ball just wide of the post.

The match settled down before Blackpool almost took a lucky lead as Jack Hamilton had to turn a Nathan Delfouneso cross that was heading goalwards over the top. From the resulting corner Curtis Tilt rose highest only to head wide.

On the half-hour, Hamilton was beaten – but so was the crossbar – as Sullay Kaikai fired just inches over the top of the Dundee keeper’s goal.

As the half came to a close the Seasiders side became more dominant but then coughed up the first goal of the game after 41 minutes.

It was testament to the workrate of Dee striker Nelson as he chased and harried as Blackpool dallied at the back and got his reward as goalkeeper Christopher Mafoumbi fired a clearance straight off his opponent and into the empty net.

The only change at the break for the Dark Blues saw young Finn Robertson replace Craig Curran as McPake beefed up the middle of the park while Grayson made wholesale changes to his Blackpool side.

Harry Pritchard smashed an effort just over the bar for the visitors minutes after the restart before McPake switched to a four-man backline with the introduction of full-backs Cammy Kerr and Jordan Marshall with McGhee and Shaun Byrne making way.

As happens with pre-season friendlies, the mass changes, particularly for Blackpool, saw the pace of the game die away but it was still Blackpool looking the more dangerous.

They had the ball in the net on 64 minutes only for the referee’s whistle to save the home defence following a corner.

Five minutes later, Declan McDaid tried his luck from 30 yards but saw a poor effort trundle wide as both sides struggled to create anything of note.

Hamilton’s clean sheet was still intact with 20 minutes remaining, though Blackpool were pushing and Matty Virtue will have felt he should have done better with an effort that flew well over the crossbar from the penalty spot.

The introduction of youngsters Josh Mulligan, Lyall Cameron and Michael Cunningham invigorated the contest late on as McDaid fed Cameron only for his effort to be blocked before Marshall followed up with a decent low effort saved by the keeper. Cunningham would then round the keeper before setting up Mulligan, whose shot was blocked.

Dundee had to settle for just the one, however, as they complete their pre-season schedule with a win.