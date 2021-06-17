Dundee man with stun gun on bus faces five years in prison

A man who was seen with a stun gun on a Dundee bus is facing a five-year prison sentence.

Terry Connell was convicted of being found with the firearm, disguised as a torch.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Connell had been seen on a bus with the weapon in his waistband and was found with it at the homeless hostel, where he had been staying.

Connell also admitted attacking his friends and spitting at a police officer in separate incidents.

The 31-year-old is remanded, awaiting a statutory minimum five-year sentence, after a jury found him guilty of being in possession of the firearm on February 9 last year at Transform, Soapwork Lane and on Victoria Road.

Recent such cases have seen Thomas Scott from Carnoustie jailed for five years and Christopher Nicol from Kirriemuir receive a 40-month sentence.

Connell’s solicitor Paul Parker-Smith argued he could be spared the minimum jail term because the weapon was not lethal and due to the fact he had never spent a period in custody.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael ruled: “The bottom line here is that Mr Connell was in possession of a stun gun disguised as a torch on a public bus and has previous convictions that included an assault with a weapon.”

Battered friends

The court was told how Connell had attacked two of his friends after he went to a house in Douglas Road looking for someone in the early hours of March 26 last year.

Connell struck Andrew Harvey on the hand before repeatedly striking Bridget Divin on the head and body. Both suffered minor injuries.

Two days after later, Connell was seen walking on Alloway Terrace by his friend Andrew Adamson.

An argument ensued after drunk Connell refused his offer to walk home together.

Fiscal depute Marie Irvine said: “The accused walked up and instantly began to strike the complainer to the head.

“After receiving multiple blows, he fell to the ground and the accused repeatedly punched him.

“A neighbour contacted the police and continued to watch the accused and the complainer.”

Mr Adamson was treated for a 1cm cut to his hairline, which was glued and had his bank card and mobile phone stolen by Connell.

At 9am on the same date, police received a call that Connell was at the Cyrenians hostel on Brewery Lane.

He was arrested and refused to drop items that were in his clenched fist.

Connell was restrained on the ground and spat in the direction of a police officer.

Assault charges

He pled guilty to assaulting Mr Harvey, Ms Divin and Mr Adamson.

While at Cyrenians, Connell acted aggressively, refused to unclench his fists, repeatedly shouted, swore, and made offensive remarks towards police officers before spitting at PC Siobhan Dunn.

Sheriff Carmichael deferred sentence until July for social work reports to be prepared.