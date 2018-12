A 33-year-old man had drugs.

Matthew McLaughlan, 33, of Strathmartine Road, was fined £150 after he admitted a charge of drug possession.

McLaughlan admitted having diazepam, a Class C drug, in his possession at the city’s Dundonald Street.

He admitted committing the offence on January 27 last year.

McLaughlan was allowed to pay the fine at £10 per fortnight.