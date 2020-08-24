Dundee man with Cystic Fibrosis ‘excited’ over approval of new drug

A Dundee man who lives with Cystic Fibrosis says his life will be transformed thanks to a new drug that will help him battle the effects of the disease.

Kaftrio, a medication that improves lung function in some people with the life-shortening condition, was granted its licence by the European Commission on Friday, and is now available in Scotland.

CF is a genetic condition which causes thick mucus to grow in the lungs, digestive system and other organs and can have a wide range of effects.

Greg Beckett, 24, who is eligible because he has two copies of a gene known as d508, said: “I am excited that the new drug has been approved since the last ones have had such a positive effect and the new ones are supposed to be even better.

“I don’t think I will be starting it right away but hopefully it won’t be too long before I can get it.”

The former Dundee University student, who grew up near The Law, is currently taking Symkevi, another drug which is said to help improved lung function in those with certain genes.

He added: “My health has been mostly fine over lockdown but I have had to do lots of extra physio to make up for the lack of exercise and being in the house all day.”

People living with Cystic Fibrosis have to take a variety of medications daily, as well make regular physio appointments, to help keep their lungs clear.

Morag Beckett, Greg’s mum and the previous chairwoman of the Cystic Fibrosis Tayside group, said: “The news about Kaftrio is indeed amazing. Many young people with CF are now to be given new hope for a longer and brighter future. Something they deserve having to battle every day with the challenges they face.

“As a family we have worked tirelessly to support the work of the CF Trust.

“From fundraising to taking part in marches it has all now been worthwhile. This is something we will continue to do as I am aware that there are still a small number of gene types that this drug does not suit.

“Along our CF journey I have met and made friends with so many families. Sadly for a few of those families this breakthrough has come too late and their loved ones lost their lives to the disease. For them I can only imagine how difficult this is.”