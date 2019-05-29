Dundee man who went on spray-painting spree has sentence deferred

Sentence has been deferred on a man who went on a spray-painting spree.

Keven Murray caused damage to buildings in Newport-on-Tay between March and October last year.

He pleaded guilty to spray-painting a wall on Robert Street on March 18. Murray, of Pitalpin Court, then maliciously wrote on the Rio Youth Centre on St Mary’s Lane on June 11.

On September 10, he sprayed paint on the side of a building and gate at a property on Tay Street. The 25-year-old also painted over a mural at the same property on October 11.

Sentence was further deferred until May 31.