Dundee man who turned to drug dealing after falling into debt is jailed

A joiner who turned to dealing cocaine after falling into debt has been jailed.

Dale Anderson, 27, previously admitted being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug at his Mains Drive home between January and February 2014 and on December 12 2018.

His operation was uncovered after police attended his home while work was being carried out.

Anderson was not in attendance but officers found a haul of white powder in plastic tubs and bags.

Prosecutor Saima Rasheed told Dundee Sheriff Court previously: “In the bedrooms there were tubs with white powder.

“In the kitchen there were scissors with white powder, scales and a bowl containing white powder and a quantity of cash.

“The white powder later tested positive for cocaine. The joiners at the property gave a statement confirming they had no idea that the items were within the property.

“In total the cocaine weighed a total of 114.73g with a maximum potential street value of between £4,500 and £14,400. That is on the basis of it being sub-divided and re-sold.”

More than £5,000 in cash was also found at his home with a sheriff today making a confiscation order for the Crown to seize the money.

Anderson returned to the dock following the preparation of social work reports.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said Anderson initially dealt cocaine amongst his friends but became involved in a wider operation.

She said: “He was in a bit of financial difficulty. He is fully aware that the starting point would be a custodial sentence.

“He knows he has made a mess of his life by becoming involved in this particular matter.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Anderson for nine months.