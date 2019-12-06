Dundee man who suffered stroke has mobility scooter stolen in ‘disgusting’ theft

A man who suffered a stroke has described his disappointment at having his mobility scooter stolen, limiting his ability to get about.

Coldside man Billy White, 57, was getting set to head out from his home in Hillbank Place, near Dens Road, when his partner noticed his mobility scooter was missing from its usual storage cupboard in the common close.

Billy, who had a stroke in July last year, had been given the scooter as a gift in August to help him get about.

The theft has been reported to the police – and locals are being asked to keep an eye out for the vehicle, which is blue and has a distinctive personalised number plate bearing Billy’s name on the back.

© Supplied

Billy said: “I put it away last night at about 5pm and for one reason or another didn’t take the battery up the stairs with me.

“At 2pm my missus went down to get it and shouted up: ‘It’s not there.’

“Someone’s away with it and I’ve only had it since August after getting about with a walking stick. It was a gift – I don’t know why someone would take it.

PLEASE SHARE! Some disgusting person has stolen my friends mobility scooter from Hillbank place off Alexander st. It has a wee DUFC badge on it which has likely been removed but who knows. He also had a personal plate saying Billy White. Please please look out for this, Billy suffered a stroke which changed his life forever and this scooter gave him his independence, it was stolen from outside his home. 😢 Posted by JJayne Kelly on Friday, 6 December 2019

“My missus is going to get onto (housing provider) Cairn as they will have CCTV of inside the close.”

Billy’s friend Jayne Kelly has fiercely criticised the thief for the “disgusting” act.

She said: “It’s an absolute disgrace. He had it locked away in a cupboard and someone’s helped themselves.

“It’s so sad because he needs it to get about. This scooter gave him his independence.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.