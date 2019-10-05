Dundee man who sexually assaulted woman in her sleep has sentence deferred

A 24-year-old man who groped a woman while she slept had his case continued.

Lyle Rubczak, of Friary Gardens, previously pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the woman while she was sleeping and incapable of giving consent by touching her indecently under her clothing on September 8 last year.

It was previously revealed Rubczak committed the attack while the woman was asleep on a couch in a West End flat.

Sentence was deferred until next week.