Dundee man who sexually abused two boys over 20 years ago jailed for eight years

A predator who has caused lasting problems to two boys he sexually abused over two decades ago wept as he was jailed for eight years.

John Brew, 50, abused the two children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, at locations in Peterhead between October 1992 and February 1995.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Brew’s victims were aged just seven and eight when he started preying on them.

A jury heard how Brew took photographs of his first victim when he was naked before committing horrifying sexual assaults on him. He also performed sex acts on his second victim.

Brew, of Soapwork Lane, Dundee, was caught after his victims plucked up enough courage to contact specialist detectives last year.

The court heard how the assaults had left the boys suffering from anxiety and depression.

Police Scotland officers managed to collect enough evidence to bring Brew to justice.

A jury convicted Brew on three charges of sexual assault on Friday.

Prosecution lawyer Mark Maguire told judge Lord Beckett that Brew had previous convictions for sexual offending.

Meanwhile, Brew broke down in the dock.

Defence solicitor advocate Iain Paterson told the court that a forensic psychologist had assessed his client’s IQ and concluded that it was “extremely low.”

Mr Paterson added: “He is in the lowest category. The level of intellectual function is extremely low.”

Lord Beckett said he had read statements written by Brew’s two victims about the abuse they had both suffered.

He added: “It is clear that it had a lasting impact. They report that it has impacted their ability to form relationships, work and function.

“For such grave crimes, there is only one disposal.

“In order to deter you and indeed deter others who seek to abuse children, the court must impose a custodial disposal.

“You will go to prison for eight years.”

Brew was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for eight years.