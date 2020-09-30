Dundee man who raped girl, 12, claimed she ‘lied about her age’

A teenager who raped a 12-year-old schoolgirl after communicating with her for about a year on social media repeatedly told police that the victim “lied about her age”.

Callum Rae fled from a house in Dundee wearing only socks when officers turned up after an interview with the victim.

Advocate depute Jane Farquharson QC told the High Court in Edinburgh: “He ran through the local housing estate chased by police.

He was apprehended and arrested.

“When cautioned he immediately replied ‘She lied about her age’.”

He was taken to a police car and stated: “I didn’t touch that wee girl. She’s lying, I have plenty of witnesses.”

Rae, who was 19 at the time, suffered a foot injury after his attempted escape and was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

In the A&E waiting room he told officers: “That wee girl lied about her age so much, man.”

He later gave a “no comment” to police, but after he was arrested again said she had lied about her age.

Yesterday Rae, now 20, admitted sexually assaulting a child who had not attained the age of 13 on May 15 last year at an address in Dundee and raping her.

He also admitted failing to appear for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on August 21.

Miss Farquharson said that for about a year prior to the rape Rae had corresponded with the girl through social media.

The prosecutor said: “She believes that at some stage she had told the accused that she was 16.”

On the day before the sexual assault the girl had met with a 16-year-old friend and they consumed vodka which left her feeling “a little drunk”.

Both girls met up with Rae and went back to his accommodation where the offences took place.

The younger girl later told her mother she had sex with a 19-year-old.

Her mother contacted the police.

The girl was later interviewed and shown a group of images, including that of the accused, and she positively identified him.

The judge, Lord Beckett, deferred sentence on Rae.

He was placed on the sex offenders register and remanded in custody.