Man who kicked dog faeces at police jailed for 100 days

A Dundee man has been jailed after kicking dog faeces at police as they dealt with an incident, as well as stealing a TV.

John Mitchell, 27, admitted breaching the peace at Huntly Square by shouting and swearing at officers and kicking dog waste on October 11.

He did so while on bail and while subject to an anti-social behaviour order.

On November 2, at Asda, Milton of Craigie, he stole a TV worth £259 while on two bail orders.

Mitchell’s solicitor, Anika Jethwa, told Dundee Sheriff Court her client was “self- medicating” with drugs due to his “chaotic” lifestyle and that this was exacerbated by becoming homeless.

Sheriff John Rafferty jailed Mitchell for 100 days, hoping a stay in prison would give him “stability”.

He also ordered him to take part in a community payback order with drug treatment for two years upon his release.