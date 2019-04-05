Dundee man who had £35k of weed refused entry to city hotel as he stank of cannabis

A drug dealer caught with more than £35,000 worth of cannabis was first rumbled after trying to check into a hotel smelling of the drug.

Drew McCluskey, 33, was refused entry to the Hampton by Hilton on Argyllgait in February last year by suspicious staff.

He was later found sleeping in his car by police – who caught him with more than £11,000 in cash before finding thousands of pounds worth of the Class B drug in his home.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that McCluskey tried to check into the hotel by paying with cash but had to produce a bank card.

He did so but staff were concerned by a noticeable smell of cannabis and called the police.

As well as money, tin foil wraps and polythene bags containing cannabis were also recovered in a search of his Strathmartine Road home along with £6,700 worth of the drug, scales and paraphernalia.

McCluskey was also caught out by police in May last year when his car was parked on double yellow lines on Bonnybank Road.

After driving off, he was seen to throw a plastic bag out of the car window and was pulled over.

A sniffer dog was called out and among the items found during a search of his car were bags containing cannabis weighing 970g, 991.4g and 985.4g respectively, with a potential value of £29,470.

McCluskey, 33, pleaded guilty on indictment to being concerned in the supply of cannabis between February 9 and May 29 last year on Strathmartine Road, at the Hampton by Hilton, Argyllgait and Bonnybank Road.

McCluskey’s solicitor Ross Bennett said he fell into drug dealing after work as a removal driver dried up.

Mr Bennett told Sheriff Alastair Carmichael that McCluskey was getting less work from local company Man With a Van.

He said that McCluskey got involved in the second offence after being pressured by others in the drug operation having previously lost the £11,000.

He added that McCluskey would be welcomed back by his employers following his release from prison.

Mr Bennett said: “He realises that a custodial sentence is uppermost in your lordship’s mind.

“He’s anxious to put this behind him and get back working.”

McCluskey was jailed for two years and four months.