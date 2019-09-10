Dundee man who glassed girlfriend’s brother in row over cannabis is jailed

A man who glassed his girlfriend’s brother in a Christmas Day rammy sparked by cannabis has been jailed.

Peter Calame-Mascoll previously admitted smashing a glass over Josiah Herd’s head at a house on St Mary’s Road on December 25 last year.

It was revealed the pair got into a heated argument after Calame-Mascoll was seen smoking cannabis in the back garden.

The pair began pushing and shoving each other with their fight spilling over into the house where horrified family members begged them to stop brawling.

Mr Herd suffered a two-inch cut above his left brow as well as bruising and swelling. He received nine stitches which medics said would likely leave permanent scarring.

Calame-Mascoll, 23, pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to striking Mr Herd to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement under provocation.

Solicitor Jim Laverty today said Calame-Mascoll had shown “genuine regret and remorse” for his actions and urged Sheriff Alastair Brown to impose a non-custodial sentence.

He said: “He describes the incident as incredibly sad and something he will have to live with for the rest of his life.

“My client accepts his responsibility and bitterly regrets the way that things happened that particular day.

“Since this incident he has not used cannabis. He identifies that as a trigger but there is nothing to suggest this incident occurred because he was under the influence of cannabis.”

Before sentencing Calame-Mascoll to 16 months in prison, Sheriff Brown said: “Assault with a glass is an offence which I see far too frequently in this court.

“It’s an offence which is always serious. The provocation is very significant but I consider it is still my duty to impose a custodial sentence.

“Nothing else is adequate.”