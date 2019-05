A man who admitted gesticulating at another driver from his car has been admonished.

Reece Allan, 26, of Balgowan Avenue, drove dangerously on Kingsway East, Pitkerro Road, Clepington Road and McNabb Street on May 5 last year. He admitted driving a vehicle in front of Gerald Niven, causing him to brake sharply in order to avoid a collision.

He shouted, swore and made derogatory remarks at Mr Niven.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown admonished him.