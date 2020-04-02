Dundee man who completed just 90 minutes of unpaid work in five months given time to complete order

A man who completed just one-and-a-half hours of a 200 hour unpaid work order has been given a further year to finish it in full.

However, 35-year-old Gary Benson – who it is claimed now has ‘focus and motivation’ – has been told he may be waiting some time to get to work because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Benson, previously of Dundee and now of Catherine Square in Perth, had been given an unpaid work order after admitting assaulting his ex-partner.

He had seized the woman by the clothing, placed his hands on her neck and pinned her down at an address in Cleghorn Street on July 1, 2018, and also stole a mobile phone.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Benson had only completed one-and-a-half hours of a required 200 hours by January 23, approximately five months after the order was first made.

Solicitor David Duncan, acting on behalf of Benson’s agent John Boyle, told the court that Benson had spent some time on remand for the breach, which had given him time to think.

“Time in custody has given him focus and motivation, and he is open to a further order if your Ladyship is content to do that,” he told Sheriff Lorna Drummond, presiding.

Following consideration, the sheriff opted to give Benson a second chance at completing the order – but warned him that he would not be given the same chance again.

She told him: “You admitted breaching the community payback order, which was an order for 200 hours of unpaid work. You have only done an hour and a half of this since August last year.

“I’m going to revoke that order and that’s going to be for the same amount of time and will give you 12 months to do that.

“Because of the current emergency you probably won’t be able to get started on that straight away.

“But you must comply with that and attend all the appointments that are given to you.”

As a warning, she added: “If you don’t, you will just end up back here again and you won’t get another chance.”

Benson was given 12 months to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

In addition, Sheriff Drummond fixed a review of the order to monitor his progress, which will take place on June 30. He was ordained to appear in court on that date.

