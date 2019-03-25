Dundee man who caused 11-hour stand-off with armed police ‘sent to hospital’

Residents have spoken of their shock after a man reportedly threatened to set his flat on fire in an early morning siege in Douglas.

Police evacuated residents on Balmoral Terrace in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Officers armed with large rifles were spotted at the incident, which lasted for almost half-a-day.

A 54-year-old man has been arrested and it is understood he is currently being treated in hospital.

Residents said they were shocked by what unfolded before them and praised police for their response.

One tenant, who declined to be named, said a man within the block began speaking German during the episode.

She said he began to empty the contents of his home on to his front garden below his flat. Many items were spotted still lying on the lawn this morning.

She said: “We were evacuated shortly after 4am.

“There was only one person in that flat and we heard he had an axe and a sledgehammer.

“I can’t fault the police for everything they did, I feel they were more than justified to have guns on them in the circumstances.

“There was a pool of blood in the close and a trail going down the stairs, which I saw after we were allowed back in just after 3pm.

“The council have removed some of the items from the garden but the guy was pouring petrol out threatening to torch the contents of his home on the lawn.

“He has lived here for four years or so and has generally kept himself to himself.”

Several streets around Balmoral Terrace were closed off .

Officers spent around 11 hours negotiating with the man before the incident came to a close.

Firefighters, paramedics and workers from gas company SGN also attended the scene.

Chief Inspector Michael Whitford said: “This was a contained incident and there was no wider risk to the public, although it did require a police presence in the area for a period of time.

“We are grateful to residents for their patience and understanding while officers worked at the scene.”