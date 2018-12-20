Dundee man who breached bail found by cops hiding in cupboard at 1.30am

A man who admitted breaching his bail conditions was found hiding in a cupboard by police.

Darren Anderson, of Ettrick Crescent, admitted breaching his bail conditions by contacting Irene McCullock at an address on Kingsway East on December 10.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Anderson, who was released from prison on November 27, was discovered hiding by police in the property around 1.30am.

The 30-year-old’s solicitor Douglas McConnell said Anderson, who appeared from custody, attended the property after Ms McCullock had a drug overdose. Sheriff Simon Collins deferred sentence on Anderson until January 3 and he was remanded in custody.