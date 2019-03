A man who admitted attacking his former partner has been given another chance to comply with supervision.

Mohammed Ashraf, 44, of Broughty Ferry Road, was sentenced to 12 months of supervision last September for pushing a woman on the neck, causing her to fall backwards on to a sofa at an address on Napier Drive on May 25 2017.

After admitting he did not engage with the supervision orders, Sheriff John Rafferty imposed a new 12-month order on Ashraf.