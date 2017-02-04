A Dundee man has told how the sight of his dead mother almost led him to suicide.

Steven Wrycza’s mum Linda May Carroll died after a blood clot in her leg travelled into her lungs.

Tragically, she lay dead at home for a week because she had been scheduled to go to Blackpool on holiday the day that she died.

Growing concerned after not being able to contact her, Steven called the police — who recovered the 67-year-old’s body.

The 24-year-old said that identifying his mum plunged him into a deep depression and that he was “suicidal”.

He said: “It was horrible — my mum was my best friend.

“She was supposed to be going to Blackpool on holiday and every time I tried to contact mum, her phone was off.

“I thought that she must have forgotten her charger but after a while she hadn’t been in contact so I phoned the police.

“The police phoned me to tell me what happened. I wasn’t expecting it at all. It was the biggest shock of my life.

“My mum and I had a really special bond. When I found out what had happened I couldn’t stop crying.

“I just couldn’t believe it. It was a horrible shock.

“The next day I had to go to identify the body.

“I asked if her body had decomposed and was told that she wasn’t too bad. She just didn’t look like my mum anymore.

“It was so horrific to see her like that. I still get flashbacks and visions of her being like that.

“When I think about her it is that picture that comes to mind.

“She has left a massive hole in my life. I still can’t believe she’s gone.

“I still keep saying to myself ‘oh I’ll go and phone mum’ then I remember she isn’t here any more.”

Steven, who has worked as a city aid worker, said that in the weeks following his mum’s death he fell into a deep depression.

He said: “I really wasn’t looking after myself. I wasn’t eating or drinking.

“Having to arrange your mum’s funeral at 24 is a horrible experience, having to deal with everything.

“It all just built up and I started having suicidal thoughts.

“My mind was all over the place. I just started walking around the city with my head swimming.”

One night Steven, who lives in Stobswell, dropped off his two pet dogs at a neighbour’s house and began to wander the city’s streets for the next 10 hours.

His neighbour became concerned for his welfare and contacted the police to report him missing and a search got under way.

A “freezing” Steven turned up when he visited his sister for a hot drink at 7.30am. He was taken to Bell Street by police before being transported to Carseview, where he was a patient for five days.

Steven said that he was concerned about the level of support for people in his situation.

He added: “I am still feeling suicidal but I do feel better because of my friends and family.”

Anyone, with suicidal thoughts or suffering from depression should contact Samaritans.