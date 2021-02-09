A Dundee resident has been captured on film using skis to navigate the city after it was blanketed in snow.

The man was spotted gliding along Kirkstead Drive, in the Menzieshill area of the city, on Tuesday morning.

Dundee was hit by heavy snowfall after Storm Darcy swept across Scotland.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said: “I just happened to be taking a video of my son and neighbours playing in our cul-de-sac in the crazy snow when a guy sailed through on a pair of skis.

“It took me a minute to realise what I was seeing in our quiet street. But it’s definitely a creative and successful way to get about in this weather.

“My other half spoke to him and commented it was a good effort, the skier said he didn’t realise how unfit he was – it must have been hard work making his way through the thick snow.”