Dundee man uses accountancy experience to assist other small businesses in the city

Company director Furqan Baig is hoping to use his accountancy experience to help other small businesses in the City of Discovery.

Instruo, which was set up by Furqan in April, provides accountancy support as well as training services to help other business manage their finances using a range of software.

Following the closure by banks of local branches, he believes it is a great time to offer financial advice to businesses affected by the loss of local services.

Furqan studied a degree in accounting and finance at Dundee University after leaving school in 2008.

After graduating in 2012 he did not apply for his professional licence immediately.

Instead, he started working in real estate, property management and the investment industry where he acted as a business consultant.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

He became a licensed accountant last year after developing the idea for his own company where he could use his financial degree and experience to help other businesses.

He said: “At Instruo I will be providing free training workshops, starting once or twice a month and expanding with demand.

“These are aimed at small businesses and tech/gaming companies – existing businesses and start-ups alike – using FreeAgent, an accounting software.

“This will allow them to stay on top of their finances and ensure they can spend the time saved focusing on their business.”

Furqan added: “I provide the utmost care and support to our clients, as well as remote support through conferencing calls.

“I am introducing this as gaming companies have risen in number once again in Dundee and they are more tech-savvy.

“Through this approach, I will be able to help them achieve peace of mind and cater for their needs now and in the future.

“The closure of bank branches in Dundee has meant there is an increase in the number of clients looking for financial advice.

“We have reputable partners working together with us in the legal and financial industry.

“Essentially we’re everything our clients will need under one roof.”