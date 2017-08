Gary Ogilvie, 26, of Helmsdale Drive, was ordered by Dundee Sheriff Court to pay £3,400 compensation.

Ogilvie admitted using a bank card belonging to a 79-year-old woman without her permission at seven different ATMs in Dundee between October 4 2015 and January 17 2016.

He was also ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work within a six month period and placed under 17 months’ supervision.