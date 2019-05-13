Dundee man ‘unable to heat home or buy food’ jailed for shoplifting

A Dundee Sheriff said being “in difficulty” was no excuse for stealing as he jailed a shoplifter who pleaded poverty.

Kevin Monk stole more than £100 worth of goods from shops in Broughty Ferry and the Overgate Centre earlier this year.

His defence solicitor, Jim Laverty, said the 40-year-old had had his benefits stopped and was unable to buy food or heat his home at the time of the offence.

However, Sheriff George Way pointed out this was not Monk’s first shoplifting offence and jailed him for four months.

