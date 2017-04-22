A 26-year-old Dundee man fears he will end up taking his own life if he doesn’t get the help he needs.

Grant Brady, who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, has made numerous attempts to kill himself.

He has been taken to hospital several times, and both he and his mum Kelly now fear that without the right support he will become another tragic statistic. He has spoken out about his battle with mental illness to highlight the issue — just a day after making yet another suicide bid.

Grant, from the Polepark area, was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia more than a decade ago, and believes the bullying he was subjected to at school has left him with lasting psychological damage.

Over the past 10 years, he has self-harmed repeatedly and made 20 “serious” attempts to end his own his life.

On one occasion, he tried to hang himself, but was saved by his mum seconds before he died. On another, he took an overdose and was unconscious in hospital for days.

He couldn’t even remember who his mother was when he came round.

In his latest horrific attempt to kill himself, he swallowed razor blades and bleach.

Grant claims he has previously sought help from the psychiatric unit at the Carseview Centre in Dundee but had been turned away.

He opened his heart to the Tele in the hope his story would highlight the plight of people with mental illness. He said: “I worry that I will go too far one day and not be able to come back — I am scared that one day my mum or someone else won’t be there to save me.

“It starts off with a voice in my head telling me to do something and it just gets too much for me.

“It is hard to explain, everything just builds up. The next thing I am doing something stupid and trying to harm myself. Usually, I end up in A&E or Carseview.

“When I look back on it I ask myself ‘why did I do that?’.”

Grant said he believed his condition may stem from the years of bullying he suffered at school.

He said: “I was bullied very badly — to the point I tried to take my own life when I was 15.

“After that it was like everything changed, it was like my whole world was different.”

Grant has urged the authorities to do more to support people with mental health issues.

He said: “I feel like I am being let down by the system.

“I am scared something really bad will happen. I feel guilty about what I put my mum through — I don’t think it should be up to her all the time but she is the one that always has to look after me at my worst.”

Grant’s mother Kelly Kiernan, 45, cares for him full time and has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after witnessing his suicide attempts.

Kelly said: “I get up every day and I think to myself ‘is this the day that I will find him dead?’.

“It is a horrible way to live. I am his mum and I will always be there for him but it is getting harder and harder.”

An NHS Tayside spokeswoman said: “We cannot comment on individual patients

“We can also confirm that any patient who, following a full psychiatric assessment requires a period of inpatient assessment/treatment, will be admitted to hospital.”

Campaign group was set up after suicides of men

Several concerns have been raised in recent years about mental healthcare in Tayside — particularly after the closure of the Mulberry Unit at Stracathro Hospital in Angus earlier this year.

When the unit was closed at on February 1 it was revealed by NHS Tayside that there was a junior doctors shortage and there would be

a temporary closure which would see staff and inpatients move to Carseview.

Meanwhile, a campaign group called the Lost Souls of Dundee was also set up in 2015 demanding changes to mental healthcare in the city, particularly at the Carseview psychiatric facility.

Four men took their lives between 2010 and 2015 after spells there as patients. A petition for change organised by the group has garnered more than 1,000 signatures and those involved have previously protested in City Square.

Mandy McLaren is one of those people behind the group. Her son Dale took his own life in 2015 at the age of 28 after he left Carseview, despite claims that he told medics how he had thoughts about killing himself and had tried before.

A five-day fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into the circumstances of Dale’s death is to be held at Dundee Sheriff Court next month, to see if lessons can be learned from what happened.

Dale was treated at the Carseview Centre between January 8 and 10 in 2015 after concerns were raised about his wellbeing and safety. The Charleston father-of-one had been hearing voices, having paranoid ideas and tried to take his life days earlier. He became restless and left the facility on January 10.

Dale was further assessed on January 23 but wasn’t detained on that occasion, and he was found dead just four days later by Mandy.

The remit of FAIs is often to see if any “reasonable precautions” could have been taken to prevent a death. They can also determine whether there were any defects in the

system of working that contributed to a death.

