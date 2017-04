Darren Drapajlo, 35, of Provost Road, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Drapajlo admitted having tramadol, a class C drug, at his home address on July 14 last year.

The court heard that he had £540 worth of the prescription drug, which had been given to him by another person.

Solicitor Ann Duffy, defending, said he was using it to treat injury from an assault.