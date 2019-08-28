Dundee man told police: ‘I’ll get a gun and shoot you’

An alcoholic threatened to shoot a policeman after he was arrested for shouting and swearing in the street.

Charles Flood, 51, was detained by police on Saturday after officers received a phone call from a concerned local, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

When confronted by PC Connor McLaren and Sgt Grant McGaughay on his doorstep, he lashed out – attempting to strike the constable on the head and digging his nails into the sergeant’s forearm.

After he was arrested and taken to Bell Street police station, Flood threatened the constable, telling him he was “f****** dead”.

He reportedly added: “When I get out you better watch your back. I’ll get a gun and shoot you.”

Flood appeared from custody before Sheriff Alastair Brown and pleaded guilty to four separate offences.

His solicitor, Theo Finlay, said Flood had drunk a bottle of pure whisky before the offences occurred.

Mr Finlay said: “About two years ago he had a stroke and could no longer drive.

“A sense of purpose in his life has gradually gone, resulting in him drinking two bottles of whisky a day.”

Flood admitted acting in an abusive or threatening manner in Mossgiel Place on August 24.

He also admitted assaulting and struggling with PC McLaren, assaulting and struggling with Sgt McGaughay, and making threats of violence towards PC McLaren.

Sheriff Brown opted to defer sentence until September 29 pending a social work report, with a view to imposing an alcohol treatment order.

Flood also appeared in court last week when he admitted damaging a window in Mossgiel Place on July 13, for which he was sentenced to a restriction of liberty order and made to pay compensation.

Mike Short, his solicitor at that hearing, described him as “an alcoholic who has not accepted that he is an alcoholic”.