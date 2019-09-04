Dundee man to write book on experiences of fostering 90 children over 40 years

A Dundee man who has spent the last 40 years living firstly in Blairgowrie and then Perth is writing a book about the experiences he and his wife have had in fostering children.

John and Mags Halvorsen have taken 90 kids into their care and John is busy writing his book Daddy John, in which he reveals the joy of being a dad to kids in need.

The 60-year-old is no stranger to writing books, however, as the talented author and illustrator has already had two published.

The Big Brown Lazy Dog and Run Dog Run are children’s books which have been sold worldwide.

John, who studied at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art, is now in the process of writing and illustrating another children’s book, Walk Like Five Giants, as well as Daddy John.

He said: “Mags and I fostered for 19 years before recently bringing it to an end.

“It was enormously rewarding.

“We still see a lot of the kids we took into our own home.

“We are invited to birthday parties and the like.

“Some of those we fostered were for a short time, some for longer, and some now have children of their own.”

John, a member of the Oasis church fellowship in Perth, added: “The oldest child we fostered was 11 and the majority were pre-school age.

“Two of those we looked after were both over a five and a half year period.

“Foster caring changed my life and I don’t regret any of it.

“The kids we looked after changed me massively.

“At times they broke my heart but they also changed my heart.

“Some wee ones came to Mags and I lacking emotion but we were able to help them to such an extent that they then thrived.

“Looking after these children made me a better, more rounded, person.”

The former Charleston Primary and Menzieshill High pupil is soon to embark on another chapter of his writing and illustrating career.

He opens his studio in The Creative Exchange at the former St John’s Primary on Perth’s Stormont Street on November 1.

John, who also worked with the homeless in Perth, added: “It is another step which I hope will also be fulfilling.”