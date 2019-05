Stuart Ross, of Weavers Yard, will stand trial over claims he made sexual remarks to a child.

It is alleged Ross directed sexual verbal communications at the child in Dundee on September 6 2017.

The 55-year-old allegedly made remarks of a sexual nature.

He also denied making threats on the same date.

After adhering to his plea of not guilty, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael fixed a trial for May 21.