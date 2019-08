A man who allegedly made an abusive rap video about his former partner will stand trial after continuing to maintain his innocence.

Barry Hall, 37, of Tulloch Court, pleaded not guilty during a pre-trial hearing.

Hall is alleged to have made the video between May 22 and 23 and to have posted it on Facebook from a location in Brewery Lane.

He will stand trial on September 12.

His bail was also continued.