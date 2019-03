A man is awaiting sentence after admitting behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards a child.

Craig Hayter, 35, committed the offence at an address in the city on August 20.

Hayter had a not guilty plea accepted to a charge of assaulting the same child by seizing the youngster by the clothing, pushing the child into a wall and striking the child with a coat hanger.

Sentence was deferred until May 22.