Drink-driver to be sentenced after causing trail of carnage on Dundee’s roads

A drink-driver crashed into two vehicles in two city streets and smashed into a bus stop and a fence narrowly missing pedestrians.

Kevin McHugh, 29, of Mid Road in Dundee, left a trail of carnage in his wake after he collided into another car before reversing and then repeatedly crashing into the same vehicle, severely damaging both cars, in Dundee city centre.

He then drove to Menzieshill where he lost control of the car, drove onto a pavement and struck a bus stop and then collided with security fencing and a parked car.

McHugh, who admitted his guilt and was remanded in custody at a previous hearing, was due to be sentenced today, however, when the case called in court before Sheriff John Rafferty it was revealed he had not been brought from Perth Prison, where he is remanded.

The case was adjourned until Friday September 11 for McHugh to appear personally for sentence.

McHugh had admitted four charges, that on February 22, 2019, at West Marketgait and Dickson Avenue and elsewhere unknown he drove dangerously.

He also pleaded guilty to colliding with another vehicle on West Marketgait, causing damage to both vehicles, before he refused to exit his vehicle and repeatedly drove at the other car and collided with it again, then drove away.

Meanwhile, he also admitted that on Dickson Avenue, he lost control of the car, left the carriageway and struck a bus stop, continued along the pavement and collided with security fencing and a parked van, causing damage to all three, in an area where there were pedestrians and shops, all this having consumed alcohol.

McHugh was also convicted of another charge that, on the same date at the same locations, he drove the car without insurance and failed to report both the West Marketgait and Dickson Avenue crashes.