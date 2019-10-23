Dundee man thought to be victim of brutal attack actually fell from window, say police

A man who was feared to have been brutally attacked in the West End had fallen from a nearby window, a Police Scotland investigation has found.

An area of the pavement on Perth Road had been cordoned off by officers near St Peter’s Street on September 25.

The footpath was closed for several hours following the incident which happened shortly before midnight.

The male casualty involved was released from hospital before being arrested and charged in connection with a domestic incident, and is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed there were no “suspicious circumstances”.

She said: “Following inquiries in relation to a man found injured in the St Peter Street area of Dundee on Wednesday, September 25, there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding this incident.”

A number of pictures taken at the scene had shown a major emergency response near the Balaka Indian restaurant.

A West End resident said he was shocked to hear of the outcome.

He said: “Given the police were still there after 9am the following day, I feared the guy had been attacked. I’m thankful the man didn’t lose his life.

“Equally, I’m shocked to hear the circumstances of what’s actually happened.

“It will be of some relief to locals that the incident has had some sort of closure.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Residents speaking at the time said they saw a man lying on the ground being treated by paramedics.

One man, who declined to be named, said he could hear the man.

He said: “There were four paramedics treating him at that point. He was lying on the ground and I could hear him moaning.”

A fellow tenant witnessed the man being lifted on to a gurney shortly after midnight while officers continued to investigate.

Another man added: “I then saw police officers using what was a very powerful torch scanning the exterior of the building up and down.”

A tent was erected outside the businesses premises in the area on Thursday morning while a police officer stood guard.