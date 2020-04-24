Dundee man thanks everyday hero who ‘saved his life’

A self-isolating Dundee man wants to thank an “angel” who he says saved his life by picking up vital medication for him, despite being a complete stranger.

Paul Duncan, 32, was severely unwell last week with a chest infection and urgently needed to get medication, but was not able to leave his house to go to the pharmacy.

He has a severe form of asthma, an autoimmune disease called sarcoidosis which causes scar tissue to form and damage the lungs, and has previously suffered cardiac arrest.

As as a result of these conditions, Paul needs to self-isolate during the coronavirus outbreak.

However, his already fragile health took a turn for the worse when he began suffering from symptoms which a GP diagnosed as a severe chest infection.

Paul was due to have medicine delivered to him, but by the time his prescription was faxed from his GP to the chemist he had missed the deadline and was faced with waiting until Monday.

A panic-stricken Paul took to social media to appeal for help from local people and a complete stranger came to his rescue.

“But this woman went to pick it up for me, and had she not done that I would have been hospitalised, which is a terrifying thought at the moment,” he said.

“If I had caught Covid-19 in the condition my lungs were in, I don’t think my body would have coped. It really was life or death.

“I have already been ventilated before at one point a few years back, and that’s a massive thing to put the body through.

“I don’t think my body would have coped with it another time.”

Paul had put up his plea on the “Dundee Coronavirus Help Group” Facebook page when the woman offered to help.

The Maryfield resident continued: “This woman is an angel in disguise.

“I know her name is Fredah Hussain.

“She collected my prescription from the chemist and posted it through my letterbox – I didn’t even get a chance to speak to her.

“I was struggling to breath and was so touched someone went out, risking getting an infection herself, it is incredible.

“I was really holding back the tears, I genuinely thought I was going to be hospitalised until this angel came out of nowhere.

“The last thing I want to do is create more work for the hard working people at Ninewells.”

He added: “I will never forget her or what she has done for me.”