Tuesday, May 14th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Dundee

Dundee man takes stunning sunset photo ‘showing Oor Wullie’ above Tay Bridge

by Stephen Eighteen
May 14, 2019, 8:22 am Updated: May 14, 2019, 8:23 am
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

A stunning sunset photo taken next to Tay Bridge appears to show an outline of Oor Wullie in the cloud formation.

Scott Honeyman posted the spooky image on Facebook group Scotland from the Roadside last night.

© Scotland from the Roadside/Facebook
(Scotland from the Roadside/Facebook)

Scott, a photographer at Jammy Monkey Photography, wrote: “Oor Wullie in the sky over the Tay.”

The photo drew plenty of comments on the Facebook page.

Euan Clayton spotted the popular comic character. “Jings, so it is,” he wrote.

Jacqueline Bruce, however, tried but couldn’t make out the image. She wrote: “I feel like Rachel in Friends when she can’t see her baby on the ultrasound!”

Can you see Oor Wullie in the photo? Comment here or on our Facebook page.

Breaking

    Cancel