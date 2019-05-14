Dundee man takes stunning sunset photo ‘showing Oor Wullie’ above Tay Bridge

A stunning sunset photo taken next to Tay Bridge appears to show an outline of Oor Wullie in the cloud formation.

Scott Honeyman posted the spooky image on Facebook group Scotland from the Roadside last night.

© Scotland from the Roadside/Facebook

Scott, a photographer at Jammy Monkey Photography, wrote: “Oor Wullie in the sky over the Tay.”

The photo drew plenty of comments on the Facebook page.

Euan Clayton spotted the popular comic character. “Jings, so it is,” he wrote.

Jacqueline Bruce, however, tried but couldn’t make out the image. She wrote: “I feel like Rachel in Friends when she can’t see her baby on the ultrasound!”

Can you see Oor Wullie in the photo? Comment here or on our Facebook page.