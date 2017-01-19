A man who acted aggressively towards a bus driver was placed on a curfew.

Ernest Petrie, 42, of Anton Drive, Dundee was given a two-month restriction of liberty order at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Petrie admitted that during a bus journey from Overgate Shopping Centre to Seagate bus station, he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, kicking a protective screen of the driver’s cab, uttering threats of violence and behaving aggressively on June 21.

He is required to stay within his home address between 7pm and 7am daily while subject to the order.