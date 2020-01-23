Dundee man stuns friends after smashing 10 stone weight-loss in just over a year

A Dundee man has gone from being the “Big Ane” to the “Wee Ane” after shedding 10 stone in a year.

Kevin Mitchell was tipping the scales at 32st 7lbs this time last year before he ditched the take-away meals for a healthier life-style.

The 41-year-old revealed today he’s gone from a size 60 waist down to a 48 and plans to shed another seven stone this year.

Both he and his wife, Sophy decided a lifestyle change was in order as they vowed to lose weight.

Kevin, from the Hilltown, said: “From the age of 18 it felt like I was putting on a stone every birthday. I liked my takeaways and I knew if I kept going my age and my weight were going to be the same.”

The retail worker joined his local Slimming World group at St Leonard’s and St Fergus Church Hall to start his transition.

He said: “I’d tried a number of diets over the years including Slimming World and it was daunting at first. You hear other people’s success stories and you don’t think you can do it..

“I’ve stuck with it this time and the support of the group makes all the difference, my consultant Ginevra has been fantastic.

“At around Christmas time of last year I hit the 10 stone mark I was overjoyed. Shifting that weight was purely down to eating healthier.”

Kevin has been able to ditch his old clothes including his old size 60 trousers (pictured below).

He added: “”I’ve been looking back at pictures of me and I don’t even recognise myself. The messages of support from friends and family has been incredible.

“I sent some of my mates the picture of me holding the trousers. I use to get called the Big Ane and now they are calling me the Wee Ane.”

Now the focus for Kevin is to inspire others as he continues his weight loss programme.

He said: “I’m going to be working at the Skyaxe Combat and Fitness Centre and am also working with a personal trainer Roger Quarshie.

“I wanted to share my story in the hope that it will inspire others and have also set-up an Instagram page so people can follow my progress.”

You can keep up with Kevin’s progress on Instagram by following Kevin_sw_weightloss