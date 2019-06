A raging boyfriend struck his partner with a scissor blade before smashing a car window with a tree stump.

Keiran Walker, 24, admitted striking the woman on the body at Kingsway East on March 17.

He also smashed the rear passenger window of the vehicle during the same incident, as well as repeatedly kicking the car.

Walker, a prisoner in Perth, had sentence deferred until next month for reports.

Sheriff Alastair Brown remanded him in custody.