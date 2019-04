Sentence has been further deferred on a serial thief who carried out a month-long crime spree.

John Forbes, of Clifden Blue Court, was caught on CCTV stealing a handbag from a Broughty Ferry street as well as targeting city centre restaurant Kobee in October last year.

The 38-year-old also tried to steal a car in the Ferry and targeted students on Thomson Street.

Sentence was deferred until May 1 for a drug treatment assessment. Forbes was granted bail.