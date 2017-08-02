A Dundee artist has set about documenting the “changing face” of the city in a series of oil paintings.

Steven Higginson, from Broughty Ferry, began painting city landmarks about three years ago.

However, since then he has started to focus on “everyday” parts of the city — such as roadworks and bus stops — in an attempt to capture “the essence of Dundee”.

Steven, 35, who moved to the city in 2001 to study fine art, painting and drawing at Duncan of Jordanstone, said: “A lot of people disregard the actual, everyday people and scenes when producing images of the city.

“The buildings and the people I have painted are some which might otherwise be ignored.

“You will see countless images of the work at the Waterfront — which I am a huge fan of — but to me that’s not the real Dundee I know.

“The development ongoing at the moment and the things that are happening are great.

“They are fantastic — and that is the whole point.

“The city is changing and I want to capture that in my work before it is finished.

“It’s like a social document showing Dundee as it is in 2017 and I think that is very important.”

Steven added: “I think Dundee has a lot of character.

“I started off painting local landmarks, which seemed to get a nice response from the public.

“I then decided to develop that and started to concentrate less on landmarks and more on everyday life and people.

“That’s when it became more of a social commentary, when people started to get involved in the paintings.

“I try to paint a realism of what the city is — the people we see on a day-to-day basis.”

Steven said a lot of his own experiences and memories of the city are captured in the work he has created.

He added: “Since I moved to Dundee in 2001 I’ve lived in Stobswell, the West End, Blackness Road and Broughty Ferry, and those areas all feature in various parts of my work.

“A lot of them I chose for nostalgic reasons — a fondness for them through living in those areas.

“A couple of my paintings are things like roadworks, or people at a bus stop.

“Those are the things which capture the essence of the Dundee I know.

“It’s a vibrant, diverse city with a lot of people building that changing infrastructure.

“The kind of change we are seeing lends itself to my style of painting.

“The textures I use, for example, suit the textures of shop fronts and the layers of pavements in roadworks.

“I enjoy painting things like roads and buildings as I enjoy the different layers and detail.”

A full-time artist for seven years, Steven’s work has been showcased across the country, including exhibits in galleries in Glasgow and Edinburgh, as well as Gallery Heinzel in Aberdeen.

He also works closely with Orchar Fine Art Gallery, based in Dundee’s Commercial Street, where some of his paintings are currently on display.

People also buy directly from Steven, and he has received commissions for several pieces, including portraits.

Discussing one piece, entitled “Road Sweeper, Arbroath Road”, Steven said: “I often take long walks with my camera through Dundee hoping to find inspiration for new paintings.

“In the road sweeper painting in Stobswell, I captured a man at work between the pub and tenement entrance at just the right moment.

“The colour, composition and subject appealed to me.

“I like to capture everyday moments like this which normally might be overlooked.

“I try to document my experience of living in the city through my paintings — and I hope others can relate to them.”