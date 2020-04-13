Dundee man spreads joy by delivering Easter eggs to neighbours

While many people feared they would be left disappointed over the Easter weekend due to lockdown restrictions, one Fintry resident did his best to keep his neighbours’ spirits high.

Simon Redmond, Fintry Community Council treasurer, took it upon himself to deliver a dozen Easter eggs to people in his neighbourhood.

The community council treasurer woke up early on Sunday morning to deliver the chocolate goodies to people on his street.

He said: “I played Easter Bunny a bit this weekend.

“Before my neighbours were up I went around and put Easter eggs on their doorsteps.

“I thought it might bring a bit of good news to people.

“I feel like because I’m community treasurer I should be doing something, even just a small gesture.

“It just made me smile. I did it to cheer everyone up a bit.

“I mainly focused on the houses that I knew had kids because they need it the most.”