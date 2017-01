Paul Walls, 45, of Artillery Lane, was jailed for 160 days at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Walls admitted assaulting a 16-year-old boy, who was unknown to him, by spitting on his face at Reform Street on November 2 last year.

He also had sentence deferred until April 19 on a separate complaint. In this case, Walls admitted assaulting his partner Sally Proctor by seizing hold of her by the arm and pulling her to her injury at a property on Strathmartine Road on April 21 last year.