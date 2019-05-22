Dundee man smashed Xbox and put dent in fridge in ‘unfaithul’ row with partner

A man smashed his Xbox and put a dent in a fridge following a row with his partner.

Ronnan Blair, of Balunie Drive, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at a flat on the same street on March 9.

The court heard a 999 call to police captured the pair’s argument – described as “vociferous” by fiscal depute Laura Bruce – which began after Blair, 20, was accused of being unfaithful.

On arrival at the flat, police noticed a smashed Xbox console on the floor, a dent in the fridge and an egg that had been thrown.

Solicitor Jim Laverty said: “There had been discussion about his fidelity that had become a raging argument but Mr Blair’s position appears to be accepted by his partner.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael ordered Blair to perform 80 hours of unpaid work.